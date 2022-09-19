Dev Mohan’s First-Look Poster From Shakuntalam Out, See King Dushyant’s Avatar

South superstar Samantha Prabhu has already taken fans on a dreamy ride with the first-look poster of her upcoming mythological drama Shakuntalam. Helmed and written by Gunasekhar, the film’s announcement had already created a stir among fans.

Now, to add the cherry on the cake, the makers of Shakuntalam have unveiled the first-look poster of the male protagonist aka Dev Mohan.

On the occasion of Dev Mohan’s birthday on September 18, production house Gunaa Teamworks shared the actor’s much-awaited first-look poster on Twitter. “Wishing our ever-charming, valiant, and handsome King Dushyant, Actor Dev Mohan a very Happy Birthday!" read the tweet.

The poster revealed Dev in a gallant avatar, wearing armour and riding on a horse. He has sported long hair, typical of ancient times. Dev can be spotted carrying a quiver full of arrows as he trudged in a dark, misty forest, lined with trees.

Dev also re-shared his first-look poster on his Instagram handle. The moment the intriguing revelation was made, fans took to the comment section to show their excitement toward the Samantha and Dev-starrer. While one user wrote, “This King is going to rule the world," another called Dev, “Oh! Charming."

Shakuntalam is still in the post-production stage. Director Gunasekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna is producing the film under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks. Besides Samantha and Dev, the film also stars Aditi Balan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Madhoo, and Prakash Jha in titular roles.

Shakuntalam revolves around the enchanting love story between Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Shakuntalam will be released in five languages - Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Other details of the mythological drama are still kept under wraps.

