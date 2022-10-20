Devadas Kapikad Lauds Kantara, Says It’s Difficult To Make a Film Like This Again

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara has been basking in praise from all corners of the country. Apart from being loved by the audience, actors, including Dhanush and Prabhas, have also praised the film on social media. The latest celebrity to heap praises on Kantara is Tulu actor Devadas Kapikad. The actor, known for films like Are Marier and Appe Teacher recently got the chance to watch Kantara. He then shared his review of the film during an interaction with an entertainment portal.

Devadas said that the impact of Kantara was such that it would be difficult for even Rishab Shetty to make a film like this again. Asked whether it would do well in all the dubbed languages, Devadas said that the film would do exceptionally well even if it were dubbed into Chinese and Japanese. He went on to call the film extremely realistic.

Devadas also addressed the ongoing row involving actor-cum-social worker Chetan Kumar. who said that the Bhootha Kola ritual depicted in Kantara was not a part of Hindu culture. According to Devadas, there has been no deviation from Hindu culture in the film. He said that deity worship has been followed in Tulunadu for years. The Magane Mahisha star thinks it is best to not answer people who think the deity worship shown in the movie is a deviation from Hinduism.

Meanwhile, Kantara is all set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The figures are expected to increase further as the film has also been dubbed into additional languages, apart from the Hindi and Telugu versions. The Malayalam dub of Kantara hit the big screen in Kerala today, October 20.

