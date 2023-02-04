Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is one of the greatest music directors in the history of Indian cinema. Currently, he is busy composing scores for several films. Amid this, he is all set to enthrall the audience with his performance in the upcoming Concert “Raaja Live In Concert". The event is set to mesmerise the audience on February 26. It will be held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. Telugu music composer Devi Sri Prasad launched the trailer of Illaiyaraaja’s biggest concert in Hyderabad on Twitter. Several social media users shared their excitement in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Eagerly waiting dear Guruji". While another user added, “Ahooo @ilaiyaraaja Waiting for @ThisIsDSP ur concert in Telugu states".

Devi Sri Prasad wrote in the caption, “Brace yourself for a musical evening to remember. Celebrating the remarkable tunes & spectacular performance of Maestro @ilaiyaraaja Sir. Raaja Live by @hyderabdtalkies, Feb 26th at Gachibowli Stadium. #RaajaLiveHT @onemercuriaI #ManForEveryEmotion".

The trailer launch event video has also been shared on the official YouTube page of Ilaiyaraaja. In the video, he unveiled the date of his upcoming event. His fans showered him with praise in the comment section.

One user wrote, “The man for every emotion!!! How befitting for the Maestro!!!". Another commented, “Telugu people are going to enjoy max….it’s the Greatest Maestro ever..Hope 90s hits play a major part". The third added, “l the Telgu fans out there enjoy the feast. Good luck Raja sir". “My dream of watching him live is going to happen…I have booked my ticket Thanks to God for accepting my prayer" commented another.

Entry tickets for this big event are to be organised by Hyderabad Talkies. The tickets are selling fast. Fans are all geared up to witness the live magical performance of maestro. Earlier, he performed live in front of a crowd in Chennai.

Famous composers and many renowned playback singers are also reported to be joining Ilaiyaraaja in this concert. The hoard of singers includes Gangai Amaran, Karthik Raja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Mano, SP Charan, Karthik, Devi Sri Prasad, Harish Ragavendra, Usha Uthup, Shwetha Mohan, Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren, Sailaja and Bhavatharini.

