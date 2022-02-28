Devmanus 2 Introduces new Character; Vaishnavi Kalyankar to Play Sonu

Devmanus 2, the second season of Marathi crime thriller, has not been able to elicit the same, overwhelming response that the first instalment received from the audience. And therefore, the makers are regularly adding new twists and turns to the show to make it more interesting. In light of this, a new character Sonali, played by Marathi Vaishnavi Kalyankar, has entered the series.

Vaishnavi recently shared a promo. The clip introduces Sonu, a girl next door. She wrote, “ Devmanus 2," in the caption. The show airs on Zee Marathi. The serial is also available for streaming on Zee5.

Advertisement

Previously, the show aired from Monday to Saturday at 10:20 pm. However, there have been modifications to the show’s schedule. The show’s timetable has been stretched to include weekends as well. Beginning this week, the show will now air on Sundays. Surprisingly, the Sunday shows will be one-hour specials.

Devmanus is centered around an intriguing narrative. As seen in recent episodes, Ajit is terrified after murdering his friend Neelam. Dimple, too, catches Ajit in a police investigation. Jaysingh is seeking his wife Neelam, while the cops are sipping in Ajit’s chamber. He is concerned that the cops may discover Neelam’s body in the room. Meanwhile, Dimple apologises to Ajit for her plot and requests him to make her his partner or risk everything. Will Ajit accede to Dimple’s request?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.