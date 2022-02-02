Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Engaged to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Co-Star Vishal Singh, See Pics

Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu got engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Vishal Singh on Wednesday. She took to her official Instagram handle to announce the good news and flaunted her elegant ring. Vishal shared a couple of photos where she can be seen holding her in her arms. In one of the photos, the latter can be seen proposing to the former with a bouquet of flowers. Devoleena and Vishal were co-stars in the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where he played the role of her brother-in-law.

Netizens poked fun at their Saath Nibhaana Saathiya characters and said that Devoleena’s on-screen husband would be sad about this union.

Meanwhile, Devoleena had got injured while performing a task in Bigg Boss 15 and had undergone successful surgery after that. Afsana Khan, a former contestant on BB 15, visited Devoleena in the hospital and extended her prayers. She shared a reel on Instagram post her surgery where she talked about her Bigg Boss journey.

Apart from being a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 15, she was also a participant in BB13. With her stint in the controversial reality show, her fan base increased. Though Devoleena was not able to do much in the show as she got evicted. Later in the 14th season, she once again appeared on Bigg Boss as a proxy of Ejaz Khan. Due to work-related prior commitments, Ejaz had to step out of the BB house but considering that the audience did not vote him out, a proxy who would play the game on his behalf, was sent in the house. Though Devoleena could not make her way in the top 5, her fights with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik garnered immense limelight.

