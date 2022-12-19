Home » News » Movies » Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Court Marriage With Shanawaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Court Marriage With Shanawaz Shaikh

Devoleena also penned a heartwarming note, expressing her gratitude to Shanawaz for being there every time she needed him.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 14:01 IST

Mumbai, India

In the video, Devoleena is seen dressed in a scarlet-red embroidered bridal saree.
In the video, Devoleena is seen dressed in a scarlet-red embroidered bridal saree.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently tied the knot with her long-time partner and gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in a hush-hush wedding. On Sunday, December 18, the actress gave fans a sneak peek into her court marriage with Shanawaz by dropping an adorable video on Instagram.

In the video, Devoleena is seen dressed in a scarlet-red embroidered bridal saree. Shanawaz, on the other hand, donned a dapper black tuxedo. The video opens with the couple signing the marriage registration papers. As it progresses, they are spotted exchanging rings and garlands, sporting big smiles. Devoleena also breaks into a little dance to celebrate their union.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

After the completion of the formalities, the love birds were captured in an outdoor setting. Devoleena could not stop blushing as her husband lifted her in his arms, swirling her in an affectionate embrace. The actress clubbed the video with the popular song Din Shagna Da from the film Phillauri.

Along with sharing the lovely video, the 37-year-old also penned a heartwarming note, expressing her gratitude to Shanawaz for being there every time she needed him. “Just Love. Thank you Shonu for always being there when nobody even bothered to ask if I am doing well or not. Thank you for making me feel the way I always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly respecting me & accepting me for my flaws. Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi. THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING," wrote Devoleena, tagging her partner in the post.

As soon as she uploaded the video on social media, fans, along with celebrities from the television industry, took to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages. However, Devoleena also had to face the brunt of trolls who lambasted her for marrying a man from the Muslim community. But, she turned the tide against trolls by posting a streak of videos and photos from her special day.

Advertisement

Take a look at some snaps from Devoleena and Shanawaz’s wedding ceremony:

Currently, photos and videos of Devoleena and Shanawaz’s wedding are circulating widely on the internet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 19, 2022, 14:01 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 14:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures