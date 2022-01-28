Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hospitalised For Surgery in Mumbai Hospital, Here's Why

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 during the double eviction earlier this week. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the actor has announced that she would undergo surgery. Her friend Lakshmi Iyer informed her that the actor had been hospitalised for the surgery in Mumbai. She has shared a picture of herself with Devoleena in a patient gown.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house last week. Devoleena, in her Instagram live chat, on Tuesday broke down and announced that she was going to get hospitalised for surgery. She revealed that while doing the ticket to Finale task, she and Rashmi balanced themselves for 19 hours on a pole but when she fell from it, she got seriously injured.

Devoleena, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, added, “I will fight this but am tense about it. It’s just that I need your prayers." She informed fans that she will undergo nerve decompression surgery.

Now, Devoleena’s friend Lakshmi posted a picture with the actor and captioned it, “Met my fighter girl Devoleena wishing her all the love and strength for her surgery tomorrow… just want to say I love Devoleena and so happy to see you smile in person… get well soon"

The picture of Devoleena and her friend Lakshmi is going viral on Instagram with fans commenting “Get well soon Devo," and praying for her quick recovery. The post has received 17,000 likes so far.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal are competing for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 15. The show’s finale will air on Colors TV on January 29 and 30 at 8 p.m.

