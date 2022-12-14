Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals The Identity of Her Husband, Drops Wedding Pics With Him

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took the internet by storm earlier in the day by sharing photos in wedding attire. It left her fans speculating whether she actually got married. Now, the actress put everyone’s curiosity to rest by confirming she has tied the knot and sharing photos with her husband. On Wednesday evening, the Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa actress took to social media to drop a couple of photos with her husband. According to reports, her husband is her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh.

In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a red saree while her husband chose a black suit. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️."

Take a look:

Devoleena’s Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa co-star Vishal Singh was among the many people attending the wedding. He was seen holding her hand while they posed for a picture.

Last year, Devoleena revealed she was dating someone but did not reveal his identity. “Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it," she said in January 2021.

