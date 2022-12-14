Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares First Pic With Husband From Her Wedding But There's A Catch

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a picture with her now-husband hours after news broke that she was getting married. Television’s popular Gopi Bahu tied the knot on Wednesday, December 14, and pictures from the ceremony are going viral. While the actress has been spotted alone, decked up as a bride, Devoleena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seen holding a man’s hand, hinting that it was her husband.

In the picture, Devoleena gave a close look at her and the man’s wedding rings. She was also seen holding his hand. She also shared a selfie in which she was seen wearing a mangalsutra. She shared both pictures sans caption and did not disclose her husband’s identity.

Devoleena’s Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa co-star Vishal Singh was among the many people attending the wedding. He was seen holding her hand while they posed for a picture. For her wedding, the actress chose a gorgeous red saree and accessorised her look with silver jewellery. She also wore a garland around her neck. Devoleena’s friend and television actress Bhavini Purohit Dave also dropped a picture with the actress.

Last year, Devoleena had revealed she was dating someone but did not reveal his identity. “Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it," she said in January 2021.

“I am not ready to reveal my partner’s name just yet. He is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn’t belong to the industry. People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage. I prefer to keep my personal life under wraps," she said at the time.

