Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Twitter User Who Asked If Her Kids Will Be Hindus or Muslims

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently left everyone surprised after she announced that she has tied the knot with her beau Shahnawaz Sheikh. Ever since, the actress has been facing trolls on social media for marrying a Muslim man. However, recently Devoleena gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who asked (in a now-deleted Tweet) if her children will be Hindus or Muslims.

Reacting to it, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress called it ‘toxic’ and wrote, “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun? #toxic".

Advertisement

When another social media user commented ‘Rest in fridge’ to one of Devoleena’s post-wedding pictures, referring to the recent Shraddha Walkar case, the actress hit back and called it ‘sick mind’. “Arey arey kahin apko hi fridge mein naa fit kar dein aapke future wife & son milkar. I am sure yaad toh hoga hi zyada purani news nahi hai. But still i wish you all the best🙏🏻. #sickmind #toxic," she reacted.

Advertisement

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14. Reportedly, it was a court wedding in Lonavala. Sharing the special news on her Instagram handle, Devoleena dropped a series of pictures with the love of her life and wrote, “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️" Prior to this, she had also shared a glimpse of her mehendi and haldi ceremony on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here