Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Skip Bigg Boss 15 Finale?; Actress Says She Will Be 'Operated'

Indian Television’s Gopi Bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 earlier this week. Devoleena went live on Instagram on Tuesday evening to interact with fans. During the live, she discussed her health. Devoleena was injured while performing a task that required her to stand on a pole for 19 hours. The task, according to the actor, has taken a toll on her health. Devoleena said in the video, “Thoda gadbad hogaya hai."

Devoleena expressed referring to the tough task, “19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya… That fall… injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday." The actor, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, added, “I will fight this but am tensed about it. It’s just that I need your prayers." She informed fans that she will undergo nerve decompression surgery.

Advertisement

When fans asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee who she thought would win the show, she named Pratik Sehajpal and stated that she has seen him as the winner since the show’s beginning. “For me, there’s only one winner, and that is Pratik. He is a good friend and will remain so," she said.

Looking back at her journey on the show, Devoleena said, “My journey was better in Bigg Boss 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in my real life."

Advertisement

Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal will compete for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 15. The show’s finale, hosted by Salman Khan, will air on Colors TV on January 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. The show will also be streamed live on Voot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.