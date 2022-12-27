Devoleena Bhattacharjee Trolled For Not Applying Sindoor During Christmas Celebrations

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s wedding to her long-time boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh has been the talk of the town in the Hindi entertainment industry. While the couple is every bit happy to embark on a new phase in their life, some people have continuously trolled Devoleena for marrying a Muslim. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was once again subjected to massive trolling recently. This time, for not applying sindoor when she shared pictures of her Christmas celebration. Devoleena chose not to reply to the comments. One fan wrote in support of her that there should not be any problem if she is not wearing sindoor. In addition to this, many users have written a lot of Islamophobic comments and mocked Devoleena for marrying Shanwaz.

In these pictures, Devoleena is posing with Shanwaz and her family. She wrote in the caption, “MERRY CHRISTMAS ️". Devoleena’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-stars Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit conveyed their best wishes to the newly-wed couple. Fans have also appreciated the pictures and wished Devoleena a happy married life.

Devoleena was also trolled due to her rumoured pregnancy. These faceless trolls were of the view that she chose a private ceremony for the wedding due to her pregnancy. The Laal Ishq actress was shocked by these speculations and talked about it in an interview with The Times of India. She told the portal, “This is another level of hypocrisy that you can’t let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can’t see anyone happy. It’s frustrating at times. Why does one need to poke so much into someone’s life? But later I laughed at these comments and let go. I seriously don’t know what is coming next."

Devoleena is also the centre of attention for her music video, titled Thaam Lena, which was released some time back. Shaan and Srushti Barlewar have provided their euphonious vocals to this song, which has successfully carved a niche amongst the audience.

