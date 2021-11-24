Devoleena Bhattacharjee Urges Parents to Take Action as She Recalls Her Teacher Misbehaving With Her

Popular television actress and Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently revealed that when she was young, her maths tuition teacher misbehaved with her. Popular for playing the iconic character of Gopi Bahu, Devoleena made the revelation in the show Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2 and said that she wanted to file a complaint but her parents refused. In a newly released promotional video, she can be heard saying that he was a good teacher which is why everyone would go to him for tuition.

She added, “All the good students and two of my best friends also went to him for tuition. Suddenly, after one week, they (my friends) stopped going. They went for one week, but stopped after that."

Advertisement

She further added that she complained to the teacher’s wife as well.

“Then I went for tuitions and then he misbehaved with me. I went back home and told my mom. We went to sir’s house and complained to his wife. All that happened. But, I really wanted to take some strong action, because my two friends were there….perhaps it happened with them as well and then they left the tuitions."

She further added that her friends did not feel the need to inform her because they must have felt societal pressure and fear of judgement. “That is why they did not go to the police and did not take any strong action. Today, I feel I must stand for myself and take action.

The actress also had an important message for parents. “This is advice for society and all parents. Whenever your children are suffering or facing something like this, please, please. Please, take action."

Devoleena will enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant along with her former Bigg Boss housemate and good friend Rashami Desai. In a recent interview with media people present inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, she was heard saying that she is displeased with Vishal Kotian’s behaviour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.