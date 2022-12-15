Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Brother Talks About 'Failed Relationships' In Cryptic Post After Her Wedding

A day after television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee left everyone surprised revealing that she has tied the knot with her beau Shahnawaz Sheikh, her brother, Andeep Bhattacharjee has now shared a cryptic post. He took to Instagram and shared a note that talked about ‘no respect’ and ‘failed relationships’.

“Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment - they don’t have any respect or regard for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail," he wrote. Not just this, but in the caption of her post he used the hashtag ‘reel is not real’. Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s brothers post here:

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on Wednesday, December 14. Reportedly, it was a court wedding in Lonavala. Sharing the special news on her Instagram handle, Devoleena dropped a series of pictures with the love of her life and wrote, “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️" Prior to this, she had also shared a glimpse of her mehendi and haldi ceremony on social media.

In January 2021, Devoleena revealed that she was dating someone but refused to reveal his identity. “Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it," she had said.

