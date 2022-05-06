Dhaakad: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's ‘She’s On Fire’, Deletes it Later

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, often, finds himself making headlines for deleting and reposting his tweets. This has mostly to do with him making errors while numbering his tweets. This time, however, it’s his Instagram account that is grabbing eyeballs. On Thursday something unusual happened on his official Instagram account. After sharing the teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad, he promptly deleted it. The actor, even, conveyed his best wishes to the Dhakkad team while sharing the video.

On Wednesday, Kangana created a lot of buzz after she dropped the teaser of her song on her official Instagram account, and wrote in the caption, “Fire, so hot and destructive, even the Fire Brigade cannot put it out! She&’s on Fire!" Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “All good wishes," adding a thumbs-up emoticon. The veteran actor also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and other team members. However, he soon deleted his post. As of now the reason behind him deleting the post is unknown.

Coming back to the song, on Thursday, She’s On Fire was released in Jaipur’s Raj Mandir theatre by film distributor Raj Bansal. Amidst massive cheering and hooting, Dhaakad’s leading lady made a stunning entry and sent the crowd into a frenzy. Both the leading actors, Kangana and Arjun were welcomed with a resounding rapturous round of applause. The makers of Dhaakad amped up the scene by erecting a 25-feet cut out of the duo, which was unveiled at the event. That’s not all! 25 bikes were deployed at the event, hinting at the high octane action in the film.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the much anticipated Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra, which will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. The movie will be hitting the big screen on September 9. He will also be seen in Suraj Barjatya’s upcoming Uunchai. The film features veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika among others.

