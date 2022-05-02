Dhaakad Star Kangana Ranaut: 'Now, I Can Happily Say That I'm Not Underpaid'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has spoken out about the wage gap that persists between men and women in Bollywood. The actress says that she would often wonder why she didn’t receive the same pay as her male co-stars. However, Kangana says that things have changed for the better and she is sure she isn’t underpaid anymore.

Kangana will next be seen in Dhaakad where she will play an assassin. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20. The film is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, she replied to a question on pay disparity. “I am sure I am not underpaid. This makes me feel all the men have helped me through this journey. Earlier, at times, I did think, why don’t I get paid equally like the heroes at this stage of my life? But now, happily, I can say that I am not underpaid," she said. Kangana also said that Rekha and Hema Malini have made way for the privileges that female actors “enjoy today as leading ladies."

The actor also spoke about the low points in her career. She said, “I have had my own fair share of lower points when I refused a lot of male-centric films, you know, Khan-led films or Kumar-led films, all kinds of big hero films. I always had this vision that this (pointing towards the Dhaakad poster) is possible. Of course, I did not plan it, but I had the vision. I can’t execute it alone; you need somebody like Razneesh Ghai and (producers) Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. I’d say that for a woman to have a successful journey, so many men support her. So, it is a combination of many things."

