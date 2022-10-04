Dhaakad to Race 3, Star-Studded Big-Budget Films That Tanked at Box Office

A lot of films generate a great amount of anticipation among the audiences before their release but they fail to deliver. Several Bollywood projects starring renowned stars have tanked at the box office in the past few years. This article curates the list of some big-budget Hindi projects that proved to be big-time disasters.

Samrat Prithviraj (June 3, 2022)

Samrat Prithviraj, written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, was one of the biggest failures this year. Made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, this film could receive only Rs 90 crore.

Dhaakad (May 20, 2022)

Razneesh Ghai directorial Dhaakad proved to be a disappointment at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 85 crore, Dhaakad’s theatrical run could only rake in Rs 2.58 crore.

Kalank (April 17, 2019)

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank bombed at the box office and failed to attract viewers. Made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, Kalank could only recover Rs 78 crore in its theatrical run.

Zero (December 21, 2018)

Zero, directed by Aanand L. Rai, was a massive failure at the box office. Made at a humongous cost of Rs 200 crore, the film struggled to reach the break-even point. Zero was a box office flop with a collection of Rs 178 crore.

Race 3 (June 15, 2018)

Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 opened to poor reviews from critics and the audience. Race 3 was made on a budget of Rs 185 crore and collected Rs 180 crore.

Tubelight (June 23, 2017)

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight had an underwhelming run at the box office collecting only Rs 100 crore against a budget of Rs 135 crore.

Bombay Velvet (May 15, 2015)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bombay Velvet was shunned by the audience. It finished its box office journey collecting only Rs 43.10 crore against a budget of Rs 120 crore.

Ra. One (October 26, 2011)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Bazin Bs, Ra. One collected only Rs 97 crore in its domestic run. It was made on a budget of Rs 130 crore.

