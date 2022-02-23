‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’: Varun Dhawan Shares Pics With Madhuri Dixit, Hints Towards a Collab

A music video or a cameo? Actor Varun Dhawan has left fans guessing from his latest post on Instagram. In the recent set of pictures, he is seen posing with none other than her Kalank co-star and Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. Well, many details have not been shared but it looks like the two will be sharing the screen once again. While fans are wondering whether the two will be seen in a music video or a film, it’s a bit obvious from the clicks that the two have collaborated for a peppy dance number. Both Madhuri and Varun are excellent dancers and watching them together will be a treat.

Posting the snaps on Instagram, Varun wrote, “DHAK DHAK karne laga. Something special coming." In recent times, several old songs are being remixed, hence fans are assuming that the two might have joined hands for a remix version of the song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.’ The song is from the 1992 film Beta, which featured Madhuri and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Madhuri’s killer moves in the song left the moviegoers smitten, and she started getting addressed as ‘Dhak Dhak girl.’

Coming back to the picture shared by Varun, both the actors are seen dressed up in ethnic wear. While Madhuri wore a blue shimmery saree, Varun is dressed up in a formal white suit and an orange dupatta around his neck. As soon as Varun dropped the snaps, an array of comments started to come in. “Woaah..Is it a song?" a fan questioned, while another said, “Can’t wait to see you guys together in a new project." Majority of fans guessed that the two are coming together for a musical dance video.

Whatever it is, we are excited to watch Madhuri and Varun grooving and sharing the screen together.

