Dhakaad: Director Razneesh Roped Stunt Choreographers from Across the Globe for The Kangana Ranaut Starrer for This Reason

When the teaser of Dhakaad released, fans erupted in joy to see the hardcore action sequences. Fans have been hailing Kangana Ranaut and the short teaser created the perfect hype for the audiences. Fans are waiting to see how good the action sequences would turn out to be. Now, director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai has opened up about what went into making these sequences.

Talking to Mid Day, Razneesh revealed that the team had roped in several action directors from across the globe so that they are able to move beyond the tried-and-tested troupes of actions films. He said, “The producers and I were insistent that we hire key members of the team from other film industries. When you want your film to have high-octane action, you have to go above and beyond. For key sequences, we roped in action directors from the US, Korea, Canada and South Africa. [We also brought on board] Hitz international action specialists, as well as [famous stunt artistes] Cameron Hilts and Sea-young Oh. The Indian stunt team was on par with our international collaborators."

He also added, “A pitfall of action movies is that stunts begin to look repetitive. We worked towards avoiding that by roping in stunt choreographers from different parts of the world. We [got] Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata to ensure that the film’s visual palette is distinct."

Kangana Ranaut would play Agent Agni in Dhaakad, who fights against child trafficking and human exploitation. She would be seen in a bold and fearless avatar. Fans are eagerly waiting for it since they have not seen her do hardcore action befiore. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee among other actors. The film will release on the 20th of May, and will be clashing with Anees Bazmi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

