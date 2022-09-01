Dhamaka's Romantic Glimpse: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s Chemistry Impresses Fans

Actor Ravi Teja, after delivering films like Khiladi and Ramarao on Duty, is all set to return with his next movie Dhamaka. The latest update is that a romantic glimpse from the movie was released on August 31, on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

The recently released glimpse features Ravi Teja and Sreeleela. In the 40-second clip, a wedding sequence is shown, where Ravi Teja is seen requesting Sreeleela for a romantic rendezvous. The chemistry between Ravi Teja and Sreeleela has left their fans enthralled.

The production of the upcoming film is moving at a brisk pace and is nearing completion. Recently, the makers of the movie released the first single from the film. The super energetic song, Jinthaak, launched on August 18 has got a good response from the audiences. Ravi Teja and Sreeleela received accolades from the audiences for their performance in the energetic dance number.

Written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka has been bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad. It will be co-produced under People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The film marks the first collaboration of Ravi Teja with Sreeleela, the director and the producer.

The technical crew includes music composer Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni and production designer Srinagendra Tangala.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja has a series of ambitious projects in the pipeline including, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Matti Kusthi and Waltair Veerayya.

Ravanasura, under the direction of Sudheer Varma is being produced by Ravi Teja Production in association with Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. Ravi Teja’s look in this movie has already been released and the film’s second schedule has been completed.

