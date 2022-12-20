Dhananjaya Shines in His All-new Avatar in Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda’s Trailer

Dhananjaya and Aditi Prabhudeva’s romantic thriller Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda is one of the much-anticipated films this year. The makers have escalated the buzz around this movie by dropping its trailer on Monday. Apart from Dhananjaya, Aditi, Yash Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Bhavana Ramanna, and Triveni will also play pivotal roles in Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda. Keep reading this space to know whether its trailer was successful in striking a chord with the audience or not. Kushal Gowda has written and directed Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda.

Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda’s 2-minute 23-second trailer gives many shades of Dhananjaya’s character. The trailer shows him playing a doting father, lover and also criminal, who doesn’t hesitate to pick up fights at the slightest provocation. Another highlight of this trailer is that every character has a backstory, which provides them with a unique dimension.

Makers will have to deftly work to connect their stories in a way which does not hamper the theme of the film. In addition to that, fans are surprised to see Dhananjaya sporting dishevelled hair and a beard. These factors have amped up the excitement around the trailer.

References made to names like Devi Rukmini, Nagasaki and Hiroshima have also piqued the interest of social media users. Viewers will surely be waiting with bated breath to know about the context in which these names have been used for the characters. J Anoop Seelin’s power-packed background music which perfectly suited the subject of Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda also deserves to be mentioned here.

Cinema buffs have been left swooning after the trailer. A user wrote that Dhananjaya has the ability to get his teeth in the skin of any character with utmost ease. The rest others lauded the background music, Karthik S cinematography and Harish Komme’s editing as well. Almost everyone is hoping that Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda will be a new feather in the cap for the Kannada film industry. This film will hit the cinema halls on December 30.

