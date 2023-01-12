Dhananjaya-Starrer Head Bush Set To For OTT Release On Zee 5

Streaming platforms allow viewers to watch a movie any time and anywhere. After superhit Kannada movies Vikrant Rona, Gaalipata 2 and Guru Shishyaru hit the OTT platforms, Dhannanjaya-starrer Head Bush will now be released on Zee5 Guru Shishyaru , on January 13. Those who missed watching the movie in theatres, can now watch it at the comfort of their home. The film was released last year in cinemas on October 21. Head Bush was one of the anticipated movies of Dhananjaya last year. The movie was also produced by the actor, and was directed by debutant Shoonya. The film was based on reformed gangster Agani Sridhar’s book, My Days In The Underworld.

The movie portrayed the life of Bengaluru’s first don MP Jayaraj. The film had an ensemble cast including Vasishta N Simha, Raghu Mukherjee, Ravichandran, Yogi, Shruthi Hariharan, and Payal Rajput. The movie received mixed reviews, but Dhananjaya received a good response for his character Jayaraj.

Dhananajaya, who is also addressed as Daali in the Kannada film industry, will soon be seen in theatres. His upcoming film Hoysala, directed by Vijay N and produced by KGR Studios, is scheduled to release on March 30. This project also marks his 25th film.

The film is expected to be a thriller and will have Dhananjaya, playing the role of a rugged cop named Gurudev. According to sources, the film is said to revolve around some real-life incidents to address the flaws in the police system and will be set against the backdrop of Belagavi. The music for the film is scored by S Thaman.

The actor also has the upcoming Tamil-language action, romance movie Paayum Oli Nee Yennaku in his pipeline. The movie is directed and produced by Karthik Adwait, under the banner of Karthik Movie House. The movie stars Vikram Prabhu and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles, along with Anand, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Vivek Prasanna playing the supporting roles. The film’s release date has not been confirmed yet.

