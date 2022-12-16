Home » News » Movies » Dhananjaya’s Musical Film Titled Orchestra, Mysuru! To Release On This Date

Dhananjaya’s Musical Film Titled Orchestra, Mysuru! To Release On This Date

The protagonist of the movie is a young man who aspires to perform with an orchestra.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 12:26 IST

Bengaluru, India

The video was captioned, “Daali Pictures is proud to present Orchestra, Mysuru! in collaboration with KRG Studios.
Sunil Mysuru’s directorial Orchestra, Mysuru! will be released by Dhananajaya’s Daali Pictures, KRG Studios, Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. The collaboration’s official announcement was made a few days ago. The cast recently released the trailer as a follow-up. It was unveiled by Kannada actress Ramya. The protagonist of the movie is a young man who aspires to perform with an orchestra.

Dhananajaya posted a video on his YouTube channel, titled Daali Pictures. In the video, Dhananjaya gets cornered by his two friends Poornachandra Mysuru and Raghu Dixit to fix a release date for their upcoming movie Orchestra, Mysuru! The singer-turned-actor has captioned the post as “12-1= 23.’’ The 7-minute long chit-chat shows the discussion of the trio to decide upon a date of release for the film.

The video was captioned, "Daali Pictures is proud to present Orchestra, Mysuru! in collaboration with KRG Studios. The project is financed by Raghu Dixit Productions and Ashwin Creations. The movie is releasing on 12th January 2023, this Sankranthi. We need your continued support.''

Sunil claims that the film is a tale akin to La La Land. Many performers from Mysuru appear in the movie, which features Poornachandra Mysuru in the major role. Eight songs were written by Raghu, who also co-produced the movie with Ashwin Vijay Kumar.

For one of the songs, actor Dhananjaya wrote the lyrics. Naveen Sajju and Sunil wrote the other songs for the movie. Rajalakshmi plays the female lead in it. The cast also includes Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Hunsur, Sachu, Rajesh Basvanna, Lingarju and Mahadeva Prasad. The film’s cinematography was done by Joseph K Raja, who also has a significant part in it. The team has not yet decided on a release date. They intend to distribute the movie during the festival season.

first published: December 16, 2022, 12:26 IST
last updated: December 16, 2022, 12:26 IST
