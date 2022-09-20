Dhananjaya's Next With Director Eashvar Karthic Promises To Be an Intriguing Thriller

Kannada actor Dhananjaya has proven his acting prowess in films like Badava Rascal, Rathnan Prapancha, and Salaga. He also had an interesting role in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. With Dhananjaya’s fame gaining ground in the film industry, another “spellbinding" news awaits the fans of the actor.

Old Town Pictures has unveiled Dhananjaya’s upcoming, 26th film. Having the working title of Dhananjaya26, the revelation has sparked curiosity among the actor’s fans, wreaking havoc on social media, and grabbing all the limelight. Dhananjaya has joined hands with Penguin director Eashvar Karthic for his next cinematic venture.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Old Town Pictures posted the update on the micro-blogging site. “The Kannada Sensation, Dhananjayaka joins ActorSatyaDev for a Spellbinding Multi-Starrer for Dhananjay26. Shoot begins soon," reads the tweet.

Check out the announcement here:

Dhananjaya also retweeted and re-shared the much-anticipated arrival of the movie on his Twitter and Instagram handles. “Very happy to associate with this wonderful team. More details to be revealed soon," he captioned.

Netizens did not wait long enough to show their eagerness toward the untitled film, sending out best wishes to their favourite actor. “Interesting poster… congratulations," commented one user. “Good luck Boss," wrote another.

Advertisement

Dhananjaya26 starring Dhananjaya and Satya Dev in prominent roles is billed to be a nail-biting crime thriller. The grim-looking poster, having shadows and illustrations of guns, bullets, currency notes, and horses indicates the same, painting a rugged picture.

Bankrolled by Old Town Pictures, the yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Dinesh and Bala Sundaram. While cinematographer Manikantan Krishnamachary is given the responsibility of filming, renowned composer Charan Raj has been assigned as the music director.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya is currently busy shooting for Vijay N’s Hoysala opposite actress Amrutha Iyengar. The talented actor is also looking forward to the release of Bangalore’s first underworld don MP Jayaraj’s biopic, Head Bush. The film is slated to hit the big screen on October 21.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here