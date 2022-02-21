Dhanashree Verma Showcases Her Gangubai Avatar In Latest Instagram Post

Dhanashree Verma, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is a well-known YouTuber and choreographer, apart from being a doctor. Being the great dancer that she is, she routinely posts her dance videos on Instagram. Recently, she shared a video in the avatar of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the famous lady don on whom the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is based.

In this video, Dhanashree Verma is seen mimicking Alia Bhatt’s mannerisms and body language. The video currently has over 2 lakh likes. The video shows Verma wearing bangles and putting on a red bindi the same way as Alia Bhatt’s character in the movie. Then, she is seen folding her hands with a blazing look in her eyes, reminding us of the trailer of the movie. The video is captioned, “Thank you for all the love for Dholida". Dholida is the name of a song on which Alia Bhatt’s dance has been picturised.

Dhanashree has more than 46 lakh people on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has more than 25 lakh subscribers. Dhanashree had been dating Yuzvendra for more than a year and the two got married on December 22, 2020.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to hit the screens on February 15 this year. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Gangubai, a woman who was sold into prostitution by her husband, and who later rose to become a don and a social worker. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh. Ajay Devgn makes a cameo in the film.

