Dhanashri Kadgaonka’s Latest Post is All About Her Love For Sarees, and Fans Love it

Popular Marathi actor Dhanashri Kadgaonkar loves sarees. She has, on several occasions, confessed that she loves to get dressed up in sarees. Currently winning the hearts of many, she has yet again shared a post all decked up. She looks gorgeous.

Sharing a set of photos from her recent shoot Dhanashri wrote, “Love for Sari." Her look features a grey silk saree paired with a navy blue and red, golden embroidery blouse. As the actor chose to keep her locks loose, she rounded off her look with minimal makeup and matching diamond earrings, necklace, ring, and bangles.

Many in the comments praised her for the look as she pulled it off with panache and style.

In Early April, Dhanashri did a shoot in saree, and sharing photos from it, she wrote, “Don’t forget to shine." The actor looked beautiful as ever.

Last year, during her pregnancy, Dhanashri gained 25 kgs. After she became a parent to a baby boy in February of the same year, she lost weight by focusing on fitness and yoga. During the time, the actor was even noticed for her amazing transformation.

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar rose to fame after her stint as Nandita Vahini on the Marathi TV show Tuzyat Jeev Rangala. With the role, the actor reached every household in Maharashtra. And being an avid social media user, Dhanashri often shares videos and photos from her routine life. She knows how to keep her fans on their toes.

