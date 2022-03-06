Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Back Together? Latter Posts Pic With Actor's Brother on His Birthday

Internet is convinced that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are back together. Why? Well, on Sunday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted a sweet birthday wish for director Selvaraghavan, elder brother to her estranged husband Dhanush.

Aishwaryaa, who announced her separation from Dhanush in January, took to her Instagram Stories to wish Selvaraghavan on his birthday. Sharing a picture of herself hugging the director, Aishwaryaa wrote that he plays many roles in her life. “Happy birthday my guru, friend, father figure and I can go on @selvaraghavan," Aishwaryaa captioned the picture on Instagram Stories.

Selvaraghavan reposted Aishwaryaa’s message on his account, and called her his daughter. “Thank you my dear daughter," he wrote, adding a face with hearts emoji.

South star Dhanush and his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. They announced their separation through a joint statement on January 17. However, Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja termed the estranged couple’s separation as “a family quarrel" and denied rumours which claimed the duo was heading for a divorce.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter. Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!"

