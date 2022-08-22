Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth At Son’s School Function

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation in February this year. They are now co-parenting their two sons and are often seen spending time with them. Recently, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s elder son took oath as the sports captain of his school and his proud parents were present at the ceremony. A photo of Aishwaryaa and Dhanush with their son has now surfaced online and has left their fans happy.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also shared a photo of herself, from her son’s investiture ceremony and said that she is proud. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “What a way to start the day! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school, where my firstborn takes up oath as sports captain." She also added hashtags like “proud mommy moment" and “they grow up so fast."

In the shared pic, Aishwaryaa can be seen clicking her son’s photo.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18 years of marriage earlier this year. Their announcement had read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya!"

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Hollywood movie The Gray Man. Though he had a small role in the film, it was impactful. Next, the actor will be seen in Vaathi. The film is about the education system in India. The teaser and poster of the film have been receiving immense love from the audience.

