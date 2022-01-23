Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Staying in Same Hotel in Hyderabad After Announcing Separation?

A couple of days after announcing their split on social media, actor Dhanush and his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have reportedly landed up in the same hotel in Hyderabad. According to ETimes, the former couple is staying in the Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Rao Studios. They are there for their respective work commitments. As per the report, megastar Rajinikanth’s daughter is there for the song she is set to direct whereas the Raanjhana actor is believed to be working on some film.

They announced their separation on social media on January 17 through a joint statement. The statement read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kasthuri Raja, the father of Dhanush, in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place only because of disagreement. It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Apparently, this is not a divorce, the director said.

“Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Kasthuri Raja added.

