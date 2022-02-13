Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Separation Was Expected and Inevitable? Here is What We Know

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17, sending the entire country into shock. The couple was married for 18 years and have two children together. However, the latest news comes in that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s industry colleagues were not shocked to hear about their divorce, because they already knew about their rift. If a report in ETimes is anything to go by then the ‘South industry was not even surprised.’

The publication quoted one of their sources as saying, “Five, or maybe even six years, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush were staying together whenever Dhanush was not shooting, but they were barely a couple. The separation was not entirely shocking but in fact sort of expected and inevitable. It was only a matter of time, it can be said that they took pretty long to announce it but possibly they were trying to repair the relationship."

The estranged couple did not reveal the reason for their separation. However, their joint statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!"

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa is busy with her upcoming project. She is currently directing a romantic song titled ‘musafir’. In a recent interview, she opened up about the song and revealed how she is working on the same. “I would say that the song ‘Musafir’ found me. I could immediately sense that this connection wouldn’t go wrong," Aishwaryaa said while speaking to ETimes.

Dhanush, on the other hand, was recently seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He has a series of projects in the pipeline.

