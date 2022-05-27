Dhanush And Priyanka Mohan To Team Up For Arun Matheswaran's Captain Millar

Dhanush has become one of the busiest actors in the film industry. The actor will shortly begin shooting with Priyanka Mohan for his new project. Arun Matheswaran’s directorial film is titled, Captain Miller.

After making his debut in 2021 with Rocky, director Arun Matheswaran recently did Saani Kaayidham. Both of these films received very good responses from the audience as well as critics and were successful at the box office.

After his pan-India success, the actor is all set to spread his magic in Hollywood as well. The film, titled The Gray Man, is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Recently, Dhanush shared the film’s trailer on Twitter. The video has received more than 3 lakh views and over 30,000 users liked it.

Recently the multi-talented actor was seen with Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi re. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is colourful in its premise as well as characters but isn’t what it seems to be on the surface. The narrative includes a major twist in the plotline, completely changing the messaging of the film.

Atrangi Re, like Raanjhanaa, explores a variety of societal concerns against the backdrop of a love story that seems impossible to achieve in real life. But one can dream, and that’s the hope that the narrator has tried to share. The vibrant frames, uplifting production design and a light-hearted approach keep the mood upbeat. There’s never a dull moment in this colourful story.

The national award-winning actor is also going to appear in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven, the multilingual Vaathi alongside Venky Atluri. Apart from that, he said that he will be working with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj again following Karnan. The film’s pre-production has begun, and shooting will begin next year.

