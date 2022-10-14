Dhanush and Rana Daggubati are Blown Away After Watching Kannada Film Kantara

After creating a rage with the Kannada version, Hombale films ‘Kantara’ has finally opened its door to the mass audience with its pan-India release today. Ever since the audience encountered this intriguing tale, it has started to spread its charm all over the nation.

While the film has been immensely praised by the audience and the critics, it has been gaining a lot of love from celebrities as well. After renowned personalities like Anil Kumble, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and more, now two of India’s favorite superstars, Dhanush and Rana Daggubati are blown away after watching the film.

While expressing their love for this extraordinary tale, Rana Daggubati and Dhanush went on to their social media to praise the film.

The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, has expressed his love and support during his recent meeting with the team. While taking to his social media, honorable Anurag Thakur shared a picture with the team of ‘Kantara’ from his meeting with them. The team bestowed the honorable minister with a flower bouquet while they discussed about making India a film hub of the world.

He mentioned in the caption, “I met @hombalefilms team and wished them success for their film #Kantara. Also listened to their ideas to make India film hub of the world. @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @Karthik1423."

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation it is receiving online.

