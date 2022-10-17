Dhanush and Simbu To Work Together On This Project Next? What We Know

Two of the leading Tamil actors in the film industry — Dhanush and Simbu — are known for their power-packed performances. Although these two celebrities share a great friendship off-screen, Dhanush and Simbu are considered to be arch-rivals at the box office.

However, appearing to put an end to their on-screen rivalry, according to reports, Dhanush and Simbu are expected to share screen space for an upcoming movie. Yes, you heard that right. These two actors have reportedly joined hands for a yet-to-be-titled film.

The reports further indicate that both Dhanush and Simbu will be collaboratively working on the story, dialogues, and screenplay of the film. If this huge announcement is to be believed, the upcoming movie will be Dhanush’s second directorial venture after his 2017 film Power Paandi.

Further reports claim that this yet-to-be-titled movie will be made on a huge budget. Well-known Tamil composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the Dhanush-Simbu starrer. Since both Dhanush and Simbu enjoy a massive fan following, expectations are already at the peak, that the film will be one of the biggest projects in the Tamil film industry.

However, there is no official announcement as of yet. Meanwhile, talking about Dhanush, the actor was last seen in the movie Thiruchitrambalam. Dhanush’s next will be director Venky Atluri’s period action-drama flick Vaathi, where he is paired opposite actress Samyuktha Menon. He is also shooting for another racy action drama Captain Miller.

Simbu, on the other hand, last starred in the adventure-gangster movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. He is also busy filming for his next, titled Pathu Thala. Helmed by Obeli N Krishna, the film also stars Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles.

