Dhanush Announces Countdown For Thiruchitrambalam’s Song Life of Pazham

For all Dhanush fans out there, we have some good news in store. The third single from his upcoming Tamil film Thiruchitrambala will be out soon.

Dhanush shared an announcement poster on Twitter and wrote, “Life of pazham… In a few hours."

On Tuesday, the actor shared the news of the song announcement with fans and said that the life of pazham is “very special" and called it “an experience".

“This one is very special sung by Anirudh Ravichandran and written by my beloved Vivek. Life of Pazham is an experience. The third single from Thiruchitrambalam releases tomorrow," Dhanush’s post read.

The makers have been releasing back-to-back songs from the upcoming film. The second song titled Megham Karukkatha was unveiled on July 15, while, Thaai Kelavi, the first single was launched on June 24. For both the songs, lyrics were penned by Dhanush.

As Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the project, it marks the DnA [Dhanush and Anirudh] duo’s reunion after seven years.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, the actor will be seen alongside three female leads Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Prakash Raj and veteran director Bhrathiraja in pivotal roles.

The story of the film is set in the backdrop of two-time periods — one is the protagonist’s college days and the other is his adulthood. The character is involved with two love interests- during the college portions and in the later part of his life.

Thiruchitrambalam will mark Dhanush’s first theatre release on August 18 after Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, and Maaran, which went for straight-to-streaming releases.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s latest outing is Netflix’s The Gray Man. On the work front, the actor has an untitled project with Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi/Sir, and Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven.

