Dhanush Begins Shooting For Venky Atluri's Bilingual Film Vaathi

The shooting of megastar Dhanush’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie has begun. The upcoming film, Vaathi, is being directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame. As the shooting of the film began, the makers announced the resume of shooting on Twitter and treated the fans with the first look poster of Dhanush. As seen in the poster it seems Dhanush plays the role of a college student.

Film’s producer, Sithara Entertainment took to its Twitter account, on January 7, to unveil the poster and wrote, “@dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi /#SIR ~ Filming Begins."

The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously and has been titled Vaathi in Tamil while as Sir in Telugu. Said to be an ambitious journey of a common man, the bilingual drama is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments.

Touted as a period social drama, the storyline of the film revolves around one young man and the education mafia. The film shows the man as a college student who steps up to fight against the privatisation of education.

With Sir, the National Award-winning actor will be marking his debut in the Telugu film industry. Speaking of crew, GV Prakash has been roped in by the makers to compose the music for the film and the technical team includes Navin Nooli as in charge of editing and Dinesh Krishnan is handling cinematography.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Atrangi Re, currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was released on OTT giant on December 24, 2021. Anand L Rai and Dhanush had previously worked together in Raanjhanaa, which was released in 2013.

