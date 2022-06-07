Dhanush 'Can't Wait' To Tell Fans About His Next Titled Thiruchitrambalam

Actor Dhanush has already created a lot of buzz among his fans, who are excited about his next, The Gray Man. And now the actor has tweeted about his much-awaited film Thiruchitrambalam. He wrote, “I can’t wait for this one", sharing a poster that says, “Update Tomorrow."

Within just a day, the tweet got more than 20,000 likes and around 4,000 retweets. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has also re-tweeted Dhanush’s tweet and wrote, “Yesssss!!!! Let’s goooooo."

The film is directed by Mithun Jawahar, who directed Dhanush’s Kutti, Yardi Ni Mohini. Dhanush is paired with Rashi Khanna along with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menon, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja will be seen in the supporting roles. The film’s music and the background score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Om Prakash handling cinematography and Prasanna GK editing.

The film has been produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Their last production, Beast, received mixed reviews.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen in a Netflix film, The Gray Man. The trailer of the film, which stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush, was released on May 24. The film will be released on Netflix on July 22. The character posters see the actors in intriguing avatars and Dhanush, particularly, sports an intense look.

The actor shared the poster on May 23, on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “The Gray man trailer from Tom."

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the film’s screenplay has been written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

