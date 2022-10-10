Dhanush's Father Breaks Silence on Actor's Patch-Up Rumours With Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth shocked everyone when the duo announced their separation in January earlier this year. Dhanush had tied the knot with Aishwaryaa, South megastar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. The estranged couple shares two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Of late, there were unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that Danush and Aishwaryaa decided to “call off" their divorce, four months after announcing their separation. Now Dhanush’s father, veteran director Kasthuri Raja, has reacted to the rumours. During an interview on YouTube channel of Tamil-language weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan, Kasthuri was asked about the speculations surrounding Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s alleged patch-up.

Kasthuri Raja refused to directly address the question but said that he and his wife just wanted their children to “be happy".

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya requested people to respect their privacy, while announcing their separation on social media. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic)," Dhanush said in a statement.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

In August this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s elder son took oath as the sports captain of his school and his proud parents were present at the ceremony. A photo of Aishwaryaa and Dhanush with their kids from the function went viral on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here