Dhanush Earns A Lifetime Fanboy In Dada Actor Kavin With Just One Simple Phone Call

Actor Dhanush surely knows how to make a big difference with the smallest gesture. The National Award-winning actor’s recent gesture towards Dada actor Kavin is one such example. Up-and-coming actor Kavin took to Twitter and revealed that Dhanush made a phone call to him after he watched Kavin’s performance in Dada. The young actor called the call a surreal moment.

“Hi Kavin, Na Dhanush paesraen… My mind had to take a few seconds to process if whatever I heard was true. Reality is I’m yet to come out of that flash and here I’m typing this," Kavin began his note on Twitter.

“Indeed a surreal moment receiving a call from Dhanish sir after watching all your movies on screen, being amazed and awestruck by your outstanding talent. And today, receiving a call from you can’t be summed up by a somple thank you. Huge respect to you, sir, for appreciating budding actors," he added.

Concluding the note, Kavin wrote, “My bestest wishes for Vaathi as well and always looking forward to watching great cinema from you, sir!"

Dada was released in cinemas on February 10. The coming-of-age romantic drama film stars Kavin, Aparna Das and K. Bhagyaraj as the lead, and is directed by Ganesh K. Babu. He has also written the script of the film. The performances have been receiving positive reactions from viewers.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was seen in Vaathi. Released last week, the film has received good reviews. Dhanush also made the headlines earlier this week after he hosted the housewarming ceremony for his new Rs 150 crore mansion in Chennai. The house’s Bhoomi puja was done by Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth a couple of years ago, and his parents recently moved into the house with him. The house is coincidentally in the same neighbourhood as superstar Rajinikanth. A couple of pictures from inside the house surfaced online and have gone viral.

