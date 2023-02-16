Actor Dhanush is gearing up to feature in a bilingual film ‘Sir’ which is eagerly awaited by his devoted fans. As the film heads closer to it’s release date, Dhanush, who was attending a promotional event for Sir in Hyderabad, seized the opportunity and belted a melodious Telugu song leaving fans impressed over his command of the language.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, Dhanush can be seen rocking a white kurta and pyjamas holding a mic and singing the song Mastaaru Mastaaru from his film. The audience joined him in his impromptu performance by clapping their hands in rhythm. The Raanjhanaa actor also held a phone in front of him and he was accompanied by film-maker Trivikram on stage. The clip surely struck a chord with the netizens as they reacted to it.

One of them wrote, “Arre wah. #Dhanush just rocked it without instruments. Perfect in tune and especially Telugu in his voice is so good. Made me like this song." Another one tweeted, “Doesn’t even sound like Dhanush. What a voice." One of them even pointed out that he sounded similar to the popular singer Sid Sriram.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi is set in the 90s and highlights the impact of privatization of the education system and an individual who has put up a fight against it. In one of his statements, Venky Atluri has shared that the film was taken out of his student life. He shared, “I finished my class 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi."

The film, which will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry, will also feature Samyuktha and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

