Dhanush Joins Selvaraghavan to Shoot for Naane Varuven's Next Schedule in Ooty

A new schedule of Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuven, directed by Selvaraghavan, started in Ooty on Wednesday. This comes after the last schedule, which was shot in Chennai. The actor joined the crew early this week, and the production is moving quickly in a new city now. According to reports, Dhanush will portray a dual role in this film.

The shooting is scheduled in a single stretch. The major parts and scenes will also be finished in the hill station. The film is coming along nicely, and Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have been having lengthy discussions over it, reported DT Next. According to the report, “The film is a genre that Dhanush hasn’t explored before and is guaranteed to provide the viewers a delightful ride."

Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven is being billed as a psychological thriller. The film has an ensemble cast, which has Indhuja Ravichander playing a significant part in the film, in addition to Dhanush. The film is being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations.

On Monday, February 14, producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu revealed that the film will be released in theatres soon.

The producer stated on Twitter,"‘Naane Varuven’ will follow ‘Asuran’ and ‘Karnan’ and will be there for you to celebrate in theatres. The Dhanush-starrer that is being directed by Selvaraghavan, will be a magnificent creation. Coming soon in theatres!"

The announcement has delighted Dhanush admirers, who can finally breathe a sigh of relief. With Dhanush’s last film, Atrangi Re, premiering on an OTT platform, and one of his next projects, Maaran, also slated for an OTT release, fans were apprehensive that Naane Varuven might follow suit.

