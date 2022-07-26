Dhanush Lauds Choreographer of His Megham Karukkatha Song From Thiruchitrambalam

Megham Karukkatha, the second single from Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, has become a new internet sensation for its high-octane dance moves, choreographed by Jani.

Recently, Dhanush appreciated the choreographer and wrote, “My dear Jani master magic." The actor retweeted Sun Pictures’ post, which shows fans across the world recreating a dance step from the song. For those who are not familiar, Dhanush and Jani have earlier associated with the record-breaking Rowdy Baby song.

Advertisement

The internet is replete with videos of Dhanush’s fans dancing to the popular song from the upcoming film.

The music for Thiruchitrambalam has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander and marks his reunion with Dhanush after seven years. Interestingly, Dhanush has penned the lyrics for Megham Karukkatha as well.

The Mithran Jawahar directorial marks the fourth collaboration of the actor and director. The two have already worked together in films like Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Uthamaputhiren.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, Dhanush will be seen alongside three female leads Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna. The film also stars Prakash Raj and veteran director Bhrathiraja in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Amid the busy schedule of working for multiple films across languages, Dhanush had wrapped up shooting his portions for the film back in October last year.

The story of Thiruchitrambalam is set in the backdrop of two-time periods — one is the protagonist’s college days and the other his adulthood. The character is involved with two love interests- during the college portion and in the latter part of his life. The film will hit theatres on August 18.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here