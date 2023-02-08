South filmmaker Vetrimaaran is awaiting the release of his most talked-about film Viduthalai, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles. The movie is expected to hit the big screens soon, as the post-production work is in full swing. Produced by Elred Kumar under the banners of RS Infotainment Production, the Tamil crime-thriller is written and directed by Vetrimaaran. Rajeev Menon, Chetan, Bhavani Sri and Prakash Raj are among the other prominent stars in the movie.

The film’s adaptation is from the short story Thunaivan, written by Jeyamohan. The music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja. His first single track from the movie is scheduled to be released today, on February 8. The music composer shared two small videos from behind the scenes of the recording session of their first single on Twitter.

Titled Onoda Nadandhaa, the song is sung by actor-singer Dhanush and Ananya Bhatt. The lyrics are penned by Suga. In the first video, we can see Ilaiyaraaja teaching Dhanush how to sing certain parts of the song, and both artists seem to enjoy their time together. The iconic composer was also seen praising Dhanush for grasping his teachings.

Dhanush has lent his voice for the first time to IlaIyaraaja’s composition. The music composer also tweeted, “The second promo video of the song is out now." Ilaiyaraaja also shared the second promo of the video song, saying that music is one’s companion and Dhanush joined his hands, paying his respect to the composer, stating it is always music that gives one perfect company.

Viduthalai is a serious drama, which features Vijay as a teacher and Soori as a cop. The film will be released in two parts. The cinematography is helmed by R Velraj, and Peter Hein masterfully sets up the fight scenes. The film, which started as a one-part film on a low budget, turned into a two-part film due to a change in the story. This film is released by Red Giant Movies.

Vetrimaaran will begin working on his film Vaadivaasal with Suriya after this project. He has also planned for a project with Dhanush and Jr NTR. He is also planning to start the pre-production work of Vada Chennai 2.

