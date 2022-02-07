Dhanush Missing From First Look Of The Gray Man, Fans Left Disappointed

The first look of the Russo Brothers’ action thriller, The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush, has been recently released. Dhanush’s absence from the video has come as a shock and disappointment to his fans. The fans of the Tamil star were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite actor in the film.

The Gray Man, will mark the second Hollywood project of Dhanush. The film is co-directed by brothers— Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is backed by Netflix. Dhanush plays the lead role along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. A poster has also been shared featuring the trio in black suits.

The first clip from the film features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Since the clip doesn’t feature Dhanush, the fans are disappointed and many are asking for the clips featuring Dhanush.

The Russo Brothers are popularly known for blockbuster movies like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and Extraction.

About $200 million (around Rs 1500 crore) has been spent on the making of The Gray Man. Touted to be packed with action sequences, the film is set to stream on Netflix in July. The film is based on American novelist Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name.

Dhanush’s past three movies in a row have been released on OTT. The actor’s Karnan is currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. Meanwhile, Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re are streaming on Netflix. His next film, Maaran, is also expected to be released on OTT.

