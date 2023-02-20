Congratulations are in order as Dhanush moved into his new house with his parents. The actor has reportedly built a new house in Chennai’s Poes Garden area, which is coincidentally the same area where Rajinikanth lives, and it is worth Rs 150 crore. The Tamil actor hosted a housewarming recently and the pictures have gone viral.

In the pictures, Dhanush was seen wearing a blue kurta and pyjama at the puja. His parents are seen wearing traditional outfits as well. The trio was joined by the director and Dhanush’s fan club president, Subramaniam Siva. The first pictures were shared by Subramaniam, giving fans a glimpse at his massive mansion.

The pictures revealed that the house features a massive flight of stairs, hinting that it is a duplex mansion. Sharing the pictures, the filmmaker wrote in Tamil, “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise-like home Even more success and achievements will continue to chase you. May you live long and remain an inspiration for the young generation in honoring parents." He was also seen giving his parents gifts for the new house.

“Superb brother. Congratulations to him for many more successes. Your love for him is as high as the peak brother. Congratulations brother," a fan wrote. “Very happy brother congratulations," added another fan. “What more than this for parents. There’s going to be bliss in the world," a third fan said.

Dhanush has been making the headlines for his recent release. The actor was recently seen in Vaathu. The film is set in the 90s and highlights the impact of the privatization of the education system and an individual who has put up a fight against it. In one of his statements, Venky Atluri shared that the film was taken out of his student life.

