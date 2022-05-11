Home » News » Movies » Dhanush Pens Heartwarming Note As He Completes 2 Decades In Films, Gives Special Shoutout To Mom

Dhanush Pens Heartwarming Note As He Completes 2 Decades In Films, Gives Special Shoutout To Mom

Dhanush has completed two decades in the film industry. The actor took to Twitter and shared a note thanking family and fans.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 11, 2022, 08:56 IST

Dhanush penned a sweet note to express his gratitude to his family and fans as he completed two decades in the film industry. Dhanush made his acting debut in 2002 with the coming-of-age film Thulluvadho Ilamai. The film was directed by his father Kasthoori Raja. Dhanush has since worked in over 40 movies, including two Bollywood films and a couple of Hollywood projects.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush shared a note to thank everyone that was a part of his journey. “I can’t believe it’s been two decades since I started my journey in this film industry. Time flies. Never did I even dream I’d come this far when I started Thulluvadho Illamai. God has been kind," Dhanush began his note.

“I can’t thank my fans enough for the continuous love and support. You are the pillars of my strength, I love you all. I would also like to thank the cinema lovers all around the globe for showering me with their unconditional love," he added.

“My sincere thanks to press; media, tv channels and social media influencers for all the support. I thank all the directors and producers I worked with today. I’d also like to thank all the technicians who worked behind the camera and my wonderful co actors. I thank my brother & Guru Selvaraghavan. You all know why! I thank my father kasthoori Raja, for he’s the one who identified the actor in me. Finally I thank my mother, it’s her everyday prayers that has protected me and brought me this far. Without her I’m nothing. I read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing other things. I can’t agree more. Let’s make this one life meaningful. Let’s make it count.Ennam pol vaazhkkai. Spread love. Om namashivay," he concluded the note.

In his two-decade journey, Dhanush has starred in several hit movies and won two National Awards for Best Actor — for Aadukalam in 2010 and Asuran in 2019. The actor has Thiruchitrambalam and Grey Man in the pipeline.

first published: May 11, 2022, 08:56 IST