Dhanush Plays With A Toddler During Captain Miller Launch In A Heartwarming Video; Watch

Dhanush has had a splendid year. After delivering commercials hits like, Naane Varuven, Thiruchitrabacmbalam and The Gray Man, the actor is already on to his next project, Captain Miller. The film went on floors in September this year. Now, months later, a video of Dhanush’s interaction with a toddler at the Muhurat Pooja is now making rounds on the internet. In the video, the Atrangi Re actor donned a traditional white shirt and veshti with a salt-and-pepper beard with long hair.

Dhanush is seen interacting with a toddler who was also clad in white. His wide smile gave him a charming appearance as he cradled the child and played with him, demonstrating the actor's affection for children. The child appears to be particularly fascinated by Dhanush's beard.

Advertisement

Director Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller is set in the 1930s–1940s. The big-budget period drama will also be dubbed into Telugu and Hindi. Dhanush will reportedly be seen essaying triple roles in the film. Captain Miller also tars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead and Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Elango Kumaravel also portray significant roles. The music for the film is being composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar will also be playing a crucial role in the film.

The makers opted for a unique way to introduce the film’s star cast. They introduced them by sharing a picture of a rugged pamphlet with their graphic photographs printed on it

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Vaathi, in which he stars as a teacher who battles the dishonest educational system alongside Samyuktha Menon, which is set for release on February 17, 2023.

Dhanush also made his Hollywood debut with directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's The Gray Man in 2022. The film opened to a good response at the box office. The actor's list of planned projects includes The Gray Man's sequel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here