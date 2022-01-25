Dhanush Signs on Two Big-budget Bollywood Projects After the Success of Atrangi Re

Actor Dhanush made his foray into Hindi cinema with filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Rannjhanaa in 2013. The film, which also featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, was a success and Dhanush recieved immense praise for his character. The actor-director collaborated again after eight years for Atrangi Re. The film was released on OTT last month and got the actor a lot of appreciation.

After two successful associations, the director–actor duo is now teaming up for an action-based love story, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai under his banner, Colour Yellow Production. “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai’s home banner Colour Yellow," reveals a source.

The star has bagged the role immediately after the success of Atrangi Re, which speaks volumes about his performance in the film. Counted as Aanand L Rai’s favourite muse, Dhanush will have a full-blown commercial avatar in their upcoming project.

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t all! The source further revealed, “Dhanush has also signed another big Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry’s biggies are lining up to sign him on."

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his Tamil film Maaran. The action thriller directed by Karthick Naren will soon release on an OTT platfrom. His other upcoming films include The Gray Man for Netflix, followed by Vaathi, Sir, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.