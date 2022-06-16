Dhanush-Simbu To Clash At Box Office This August?

Dhanush and Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, will once again clash at the box office this August. Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam and Simbu’s Vendu Thanithathu Kaadu are slated to hit the big screen at the same time. The expectations of fans of both the actors have reached sky-high with their upcoming releases.

On Wednesday, actor-filmmaker Dhanush announced the release date for his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam via his Twitter handle. The actor shared a motion poster featuring himself and wrote, “Well it’s been a while, isn’t it? Thiruchitrambalam from august 18th. See you all in the theaters."

The Dhanush-starrer, which was scheduled to release on July 28, will now hit screens on August 18. Similarly, Simbu’s Vendu Thanithathu Kaadu has also been reported to come in cinemas in August. However, the makers of the Simbu-starrer have not yet announced the film’s release date.

Here’s a look at Dhanush’s upcoming film.

Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Bharathiraja also feature important roles in the film. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander is providing the background score for Thiruchitrambalam.

Judging by the earlier released posters from the film, many speculated that Dhanush would essay the character of an Ilaiyaraaja fan. Thiruchitrambalam is a special film considering that it is Dhanush and Mithran’s fourth collaboration.

The other three films for which the duo collaborated are Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran, and Kutty. Of these three, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty failed to perform well at the box office, whereas, Yaaradi Nee Mohini was a super hit.

In addition to Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will also be seen in Sir, Naane Varuven, and other films.

