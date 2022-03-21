Dhanush Snapped With Sons Linga and Yathra at Ilaiyaraaja's Concert

Dhanush made his first public appearance with sons Yatra and Linga recently after the actor announced his separation from wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth in January 2022.

The photos of Dhanush with his two sons are going viral. The actor attended Ilaiyaraaja’s Rock With Raaja show in Chennai. Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. The Maaran actor looks attractive, dressed in white traditional clothing. Dhanush also went up on stage and sang a song for the audience.

The couple announced their separation on January 17 this year. Dhanush urged people to respect their choice and their privacy. On her Instagram page, Aishwaryaa made the same statement, writing, “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love are necessary." Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004 and have two sons — Lingaa and Yathra.

In a statement posted by Dhanush and Aishwarya, they said, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, parents, and well-wishers to each other," the couple wrote in the post, “The journey has been one of development, comprehension, adjustment, and adaptation. We’ve arrived at a crossroads in our lives. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple to better understand ourselves as individuals. Please respect our decision and provide us with the necessary privacy to deal with this. Greetings, Namashivaaya! spread the love, D."

Dhanush, who recently finished Venky Adluri’s Vathi, is now working on post-production in Tiruchirappalli. In addition, the work on his brother Selvaragavan’s film is also moving quickly. Dhanush’s next, Thiruchitrambalam, will be released in theatres.

