Dhanush Spotted In A Hyderabad Restaurant, See Pic

Dhanush, the national award winning star of South film industry, recently made headlines when he revealed his separation from wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth on social media. Since his separation from Aishwarya the actor was not active on social media. Recently, he shared a photo of himself and his son Yathra Dhanush from the sets of his upcoming film Naane Varuven, helmed by Selvaraghavan. Now, another photo of the Asuran actor is doing the rounds on the internet.

The actor recently went to Hyderabad to finish the shooting of his upcoming film Sir. He was spotted with a girl at a restaurant. The photo was shared on Twitter by some followers and it quickly became viral. Netizens were amused to see the photo and many were curious about the girl having lunch with Dhanush.

The photo shows the 38-year-old actor enjoying lunch sitting beside a girl, who happens to be his personal stylist. The photograph is said to have been taken at the 1980’s Military Hotel in Manikonda area of Hyderabad. He seems impressive in a grey t-shirt and a black sweatshirt. He also wore a black cap.

Dhanush reportedly spent a few hours in the restaurant while on a break from Sir’s shoot. Reportedly, Dhanush began shooting for the film in January with the rest of the cast.

Talking about Sir, the film is helmed by Venky Atluri and is a Telugu version of Dhanush starrer Vaathi. The actor will play a professor in the film, and fans are eager to watch how the role reversal plays out on screen.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are jointly backing the project, which is being produced under Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. The film’s strong technical staff includes Navin Nooli, who is in charge of the editing and Dinesh Krishnan as cinematographer, among others. GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for the film.

Apart from Dhanush in the lead, the movie also stars Samyuktha Menon and P Sai Kumar in supporting roles.

Dhanush’s most recent film appearance was in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, in which he co-starred with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Following that, he has the action drama Maaran in the pipeline, in which he will co-star with Malavika Mohan.

